Popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium is begging for clemency for jailed actress, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

Though she was jailed on her own plea, he said the judge could have tempered justice with mercy.

Akuapem Poloo has been handed a 90 days jail sentence by the Accra Circuit Court over naked pictures with her son.

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo on her way to jail after the sentence

Her sentence has attracted mixed reactions especially on social media. But the judge, Christina Cann who expressed discontent with the alarming rate with which nudity on social media said Poloo’s case will serve as a deterrent to others.

Chocking on his tears, Appiah Stadium said he will buy bed sheets and other items for Akuapem Poloo to make her stay in prison comfortable.

“Akuapem Poloo, you are a good fighter. I’m proud of you” Appiah Stadium said.

