Actress Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, is on the lookout for the popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, known also as Appiah Stadium.

Her search for the serial caller comes on the back of his plea for Akuapem Poloo’s clemency after a 90-day jail sentence was pronounced on her by an Accra Circuit Court.

Even though she was jailed on her own plea, Appiah Stadium, was in tears, pleading with the trial judge to temper justice with mercy.

In the said plea video, Appiah Stadium said he was going to buy bed sheets and other essentials that will make the actress’ stay in prison comfortable.

But, even before he could carry out his intentions, Akuapem Poloo regained her freedom on Friday, at least temporarily.

Sequel to her release, the actress has taken to her Instagram page on Monday to repost the emotional video, saying she had just sighted it.

With a tear-depicting emoji in her caption, she asked her fans and followers about how she could meet Appiah Stadium.

She wrote: OMG I’m now seeing this 😭God please how do I meet him I really want to🙏.

