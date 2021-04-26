An IT consultant who is into fishing, Asafoatse Sowah has made a shocking revelation about the 120 dolphins washed ashore the Axim-Bewire and Osu beaches.

According to Asafoatse, the death of the dolphins was a result of the fishing techniques used by some Chinese fishermen.

He alleged that the Chinese fishermen used extreme electro-fishing methods that are destroying marine life.

“The Chinese are tuning our fishes into powder. They use the pulse electrofishing technique in fishing and in doing so, the fishes they are unable to get are the ones we saw washed ashore,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He disclosed this on the Beyi W’ano segment of Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

His comment comes after preliminary investigations by the Ministry of Fisheries found the cause of death for the fishes washed ashore to be stress.

According to the Fisheries Commission, the speculation that poisoning was the cause has not been corroborated.

But Asafoatse insists that even though the fishes were not poisonous, they were killed by a form of electricity that is used to harvest fishes to be used for pig feeds in China.

He pointed accusing fingers at officials of the Ghana government who he says are giving licenses to Chinese fishermen who are depleting Ghana’s fish stock.

He cited a similar happening in Iran where many fishes were washed ashore in a similar fashion, noting that there was no way the happening could be attributed to stress.

Wash the attached video for more: