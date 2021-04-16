The Accra Circuit Court has delivered its verdict against Akuapem Poloo for posing nude with her then seven-year-old son to mark his birthday.

Following her guilty plea to three charges, Poloo, born Rosemond Brown, was handed a 90 days sentence by the trial court.

The court presided over by Her Honour Christina court deferred her sentencing to today, April 16, 2021, for Poloo to undergo a pregnancy test to ensure she was not pregnant before her sentencing is passed.

Her results came out negative, meaning she is fit to serve her imprisonment.

The controversial actress was, in the course of the trial, admitted to bail in the sum of ¢100,000 with four sureties two to be justified with landed property worth ¢100,000.

Days before her sentencing, a #FreeAkuapemPoloo advocacy made waves on social media, with others pleading with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Facts

The facts as presented by Chief Inspector Agatha Asantewa were that the complainant, Mr Bright K Appiah, is the Director of Child Right’s International Ghana.

On June 30, 2020, the prosecutor said the actress celebrated her son’s (name withheld) seventh birthday and took a nude photograph together with her son half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

According to Chief Inspector Asantewa, “the conduct or behaviour of the accused undermines the privacy or likely to detract the dignity of the son.”

Complaint

The complainant, according to Chief Inspector Asantewa petitioned Director-General/CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Following the complaint, Akuapem Poloo was arrested and on her caution statement to the Police, she admitted posting the nude picture together with her son unintentionally.

According to the prosecutor, the write-up text on her post read: “I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere, don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life,” indicated that Akuapem Poloo deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.