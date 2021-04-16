Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has once again stunned her fans and followers with a photo of herself that is gaining loads of traffic online.

The photo has Vivian standing in the doorway of a huge edifice as she looked straight into the camera.

She dressed in an African print-inspired skirt and blouse and complimented it with a headgear of the same fabric.

READ ALSO:

As usual, she was looking all glammed up as her makeup was on point, making a huge statement.

Vivian Jill also spotted expensive-looking earrings in the post captioned:

“Not everyone is meant to be in your FUTURE. Some people are just passing through to teach you lessons in LIFE…Just forget them and move on #better days ahead” Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to heap praises on her.