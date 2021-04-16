A group calling itself Coalition of La Youth has served notice to the Ghana Armed Forces about their readiness to fight for La Stool lands which they believe the latter has encroached.

The group says the alleged encroachment shinanigans by the GAF will only succeed when the last man among them dies.

“They would have to kill all of us before they take our lands,” declared Jeffery Tetteh, a spokesperson for the group.

Their notice comes after journalists and civilians who accompanied them to the site suffered military brutality on Thursday.

A video of the confrontation which has been making the rounds on social media has men dressed in military uniforms dragging a protestor on the ground before he was subsequently hit in the head.

Reacting to the development of Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Jeffery told show host, Kwesi Asempa the La Traditional Council under whose auspices his group operates is disappointed in the conduct of the GAF.

He said the military has no right to take the laws into their hands as their move was only to protect what belonged to them.

Mr Tetteh said they will not be deterred by the presence of the military in seeking to take their lands back.

“We are willing because our forefathers laid down their lives and they shed their blood to regain this land for us. It is our time to also gain the land and bequeath to those generations after us. We won’t allow the military to intimidate us and beat us,” he said.

Asked why they have not reached any agreement till now, Mr Tetteh said the military has refused to listen to them and efforts by the chiefs of the area to resolve the issue all proved futile hence their action.