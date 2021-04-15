An Africa World Airlines (AWA) flight made the first-ever landing at the Ho Airport in the Volta region.

The test flight landed on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to officially open the airport for other commercial flights in the coming days.

This test flight follows a familiarisation visit to the Ho Airport by the new Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, about two weeks ago.

A brief ceremony that saw the chief of Ho and elated residents troop to the airport in their numbers was held prior to the landing.

AWA will operate two Accra-Ho-Accra flights per week, Monday and Friday, possibly at a one-way fare of GhC100.00.

The $25 million Ho Airport designed to hold two medium-sized aircraft at a time, with a passenger capacity of 100 was completed in 2017.

In September 2020, AWA announced its readiness to begin operations at the facility after carrying out feasibility studies on the safety and economic prospects of the airport.