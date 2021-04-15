A group of soldiers has chased away and beaten protesters who were demonstrating against the military’s encroachment on La Stool lands at La.

The group has been identified as the Coalition of La Associations within the La Traditional Council.

They stormed the about 200 acre land in contention is between Tse Addo and Airport Hills, around the Military Cemetery on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to register their displeasure.

A video from the demonstration intercepted by Adomonline.com captured some of the protesters being manhandled while others wielding sticks and placards flee for their lives.

A spokesperson for the group, Jeffrey Tetteh, has vowed they will not be deterred by security presence to demand the release of their lands.

According to him, their forefathers shed their blood to acquire the lands for them; hence, they will do everything possible to reclaim their birthright.



