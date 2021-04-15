Ghana has recorded eleven new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 763 as of Sunday, April, 10, 2021.

The death toll as of Monday, April 5, 2021 stood at 752.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that the country has recorded 84 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 91,477.

The number of active cases is now 1,413.

According to the update, a total of 742,349 Ghanaians have been vaccinated across the country.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged is 89,301 with 27 persons in severe condition and 10 others in critical condition.

Out of 220,230 tests conducted on international travelers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), 1,397 have tested positive from the illness representing 0.6 per cent of the positivity rate.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 900 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region 126 infections, then Central Region with 78 infections, and Western Region with 61 infections.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Region has only two active cases.

