Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has earned praises from her fans after she released photos of herself on social media.

The photos were to mark the actress’ birthday as she turns a year older on September 11, 2020.

The breathless photos saw her serve fashion goals in her white outfit and silver heels as she poses for the camera on a black sofa.

She took to her Instagram page to share the amazing photos with her fans.

Many fans, upon sighting the photos, have trooped to her comment section to wish her a great day.

Watch the photos below:

These are my humble wishes for my birthday: Dear Lord, please do not let me repeat same mistakes I made in the past for the rest of my life. * I ask for forgiveness from anyone, colleague,corporate institution, government entity, family, friends and fans that I have stepped on knowingly or unknowingly. * I pray that all God has predestined me to be come through in this season of my celebration. *Never will Goodness and Mercy elude my family and I. * I pray for a better life ahead and grace to leave at peace with all men. Love you all with the love of God! #LETLOVELEAD #EVERY1DESERVES2BEHAPPYThese are my humble wishes for my birthday: *Father my bosu, please do not let me repeat same mistakes I made in the past for the rest of my life. * I ask for forgiveness from anyone, colleague,corporate institution, government entity, family, friends and fans that I have stepped on knowingly or unknowingly. * I pray that all God has predestined me to be come through in this season of my celebration. *Never will Goodness and Mercy elude my family and I. * I pray for a better life ahead and grace to leave at peace with all men. Love you all with the love of God! #LETLOVELEAD #EVERY1DESERVES2BEHAPPY 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Makeup @ @touchmakeupartistry ❤❤love you basaa .

