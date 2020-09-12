Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has earned praises from her fans after she released photos of herself on social media.

The photos were to mark the actress’ birthday as she turns a year older on September 11, 2020.

The breathless photos saw her serve fashion goals in her white outfit and silver heels as she poses for the camera on a black sofa.

She took to her Instagram page to share the amazing photos with her fans.

Many fans, upon sighting the photos, have trooped to her comment section to wish her a great day.

Watch the photos below: