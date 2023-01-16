Famous Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, has got her fans talking after she shared a major throwback photo.

The photos, which are believed to have been taken over three decades ago, are of Vivian when she was just a youngster.

Mini Vivian was all smiles when she posed for the camera to capture her beautiful white dress and simple braided hair.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram platform, she teased that she was born innocent and decent.

Her fans couldn’t agree less as they complimented that she has always been a beauty to behold.

The actress’ photos have enlightened fans on the striking resemblance she bears with her son, Alfie.



