Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has penned an emotional letter to mark the birthday of her second son, King Alfie Okobeng.

Little Okobeng is four years old today, February 23, 2021, and his mother, who cannot keep calm has used the occasion to recount struggles surrounding his birth.

The actress took to her Instagram page to narrate how the boy wiped her tears after years of searching for the fruit of the womb.

“You brought me peace of mind and wiped my tears after 18 years of restlessness and daily tears, searching for the fruit of the womb. I remember vividly; how you came on this special day and made me forget all sorrows,” she wrote.

She went on to re-affirm her undying love for her son as she shares adorable photos of the boy in a blue Lacoste with Jeans as the camera gazes at him in front of a spider-man-themed background.

King Alfie Okobeng

“Now, the earth can quake, mountains move and stars fall off from skies but; my undying love for you❤❤❤ will never die, gem like you is worth dying for.

“I will forever put you in front of all choices in the world, because; you’re the eyes with which I can see. ALFIE! Mum and Dad love you to the moon,” the actress eulogised.