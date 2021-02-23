Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, is wondering why it is okay for some members of his party to have friends, allies in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but victimise him for doing the same.

According to Mr Anyidoho, he practices politics of “tact and finesse” which does not sit well with some NDC folks but he believes that is the best type of political practice that does not promote insult and animosity.

He referred to the contempt incident of former Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine at the Supreme Court and lauded the beauty of him having NPP members solidarise with him during his purging as ordered by the court.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote: Interesting: an NPP lawyer drew the attention of an NDC lawyer to his wrong choice of words in describing Supreme Court judges? Nice hearing the NDC lawyer eulogise his NPP ally. Yet it is a crime for Koku Anyidoho & Gabby Otchere-Darko to support Arsenal. Such hypocrisy! Shalom