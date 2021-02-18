Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen
Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has congratulated the former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen, who is to act as a representative for minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta while he is away for medical treatment.

Mr Boahen’s appointment was announced in a letter from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The letter said the directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).

Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to be away for, at least, two weeks for medical care as a result of post-COVID-19 complications.

But reacting to the news, Mr Anyidoho said he cannot hide his joy as his mate at Achimota School and Legon, is getting a greater responsibility.

To him, it is extremely good to see friends and contemporaries progress in life.

I cannot hide my subtle positive acceptance that my mate at Achimota School, & Legon, Charles Adu Boahen, is getting a greater responsibility as far as Ghana’s Ministry of Finance is concerned. Speedy recovery to Ken Ofori-Atta.

It is extremely good to see friends and contemporaries progress in life and make generations worth belonging to. Charles Adu Boahen, ayekoo ooooo bro: I am proud of you. I am proud of Achimota School & Livingston House.