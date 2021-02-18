Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday to be vetted as the minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The Former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, excelled during her appearance at the vetting; exuding eloquence, grace, calmness, and a good knowledge of her designated Ministry in what was the shortest vetting session to date.

In one of the calmest vetting sessions for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial appointees, the nominee maintained a cool demeanour throughout the process, earning the admiration of her colleagues on both sides of the House.

Her detailed and concise answers ensured she didn’t have to spend many hours in the vetting process, spending barely an hour throughout the entire proceedings.

Meanwhile, some social media users are reacting to her response on some key issues raised during the vetting.

While some believed her answers were apt others believed her vetting was too short.

Check out some reactions:

The vetting is over? That was quick!!

I think generally, they like Hon. Adwoa Safo. — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) February 17, 2021

Adwoa Safo saying “The Criminality of LGBT is Non-negotiable” where was the law when an LGBT community was created in Ghana with ē support of ē EU? What has been done about it so far? She is just another politician giving a political talk to win public sympathy pic.twitter.com/rqnUFVjmCP — Kwasia Bi Nti 🇬🇭🇨🇦🇯🇲🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@KroboLastborn) February 17, 2021

I’m against adwoa safo’s decision for getting pregnant for ken ,a married man but for the fact she’s been ridiculed for stating the law against LGBT , I support her ,in standing for the truth . In Ghana we are against the LGBT .. Period . Our laws says so! — joseph (@briljoseph1) February 17, 2021

Got to respect Hon. Adwoa Safo. At least, she didn’t beat about the bush. Most people when asked this question rarely provide an actual answer. — BigD (@DessiDarl) February 17, 2021

It’s good to have women lead Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry as the convention has been.

But sometimes I wonder, with people like Adwoa Safo and many others before her, if the goal is sabotage.



The policy people call it adverse incorporation. Cos what’s this — 🗿 (@IamKarimGh) February 17, 2021

The position of Hon Adwoa Safo Minister Designate for Gender, Children & Social Protection on LGBT was brilliant and impressive at vetting today. We cannot watch LGBT glorified in a country whose cultural, religious & legal orientation without ambiguity, abhor LGBT #SayNotoLGBT pic.twitter.com/4El5H5KQOA — John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) February 17, 2021

I’m still trying to process Adwoa Safo’s just ended vetting. 😖#GhVetting — Marie-Franz Fordjoe (@the_mfz) February 17, 2021

As for the gloves they are using on Adwoa Safo at the vetting, they won’t even fit a baby.



Jokes. — delali adogla-bessa (@delalibessa) February 17, 2021

Adwoa Safo would be one of the first if not the first to be approved by the appointment committee — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) February 17, 2021

Sarah Adwoa Safo had the shortest vetting so far. She’s that’s great with her flow. #GhVetting — Nana Kay (@NanaKofi_Safo) February 17, 2021