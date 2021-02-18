Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister Designate for Gender
Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday to be vetted as the minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The Former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, excelled during her appearance at the vetting; exuding eloquence, grace, calmness, and a good knowledge of her designated Ministry in what was the shortest vetting session to date.

In one of the calmest vetting sessions for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial appointees, the nominee maintained a cool demeanour throughout the process, earning the admiration of her colleagues on both sides of the House.

Her detailed and concise answers ensured she didn’t have to spend many hours in the vetting process, spending barely an hour throughout the entire proceedings.

Meanwhile, some social media users are reacting to her response on some key issues raised during the vetting.

While some believed her answers were apt others believed her vetting was too short.

Check out some reactions: