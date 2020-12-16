Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shown her romantic side with a lovely message and photo to mark her husband’s birthday.

She described herself as the luckiest woman on earth having been married to her better half.

“Since we started our journey together, I have not stopped being happy for a single second, your presence fills me with happiness and makes all my days happy. There is nothing better than having you to myself all the time,” she posted on her Instagram page.

She backed her lengthy message, which extolled her husband, with a romantic photo.

ALSO READ:

The photo saw the husband hug the lawmaker from behind with their arms wrapped around each other, smiling for the camera.

Adwoa Safo and husband

She went on to speak of surprises her husband always prepares for her and how much she loves them.