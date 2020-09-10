The kind gesture of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, left a constituent in tears.

The constituent, identified as Paul Baidoo, was presented a Nissan Versa Saloon Car for being a long-serving Patriot and Polling Station Chairman of Kwabenya D/A School.

The car was presented on Thursday, a few days after the latter’s 70th birthday on September 6.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the moment, he eulogised Mr Baidoo for his hard work and dedication to the party over the years.

Watch the photos below: