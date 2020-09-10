Deputy Majority Leader and Chairperson of the Women Caucus of the Parliament of Ghana, Sarah Adwoa Safo
The kind gesture of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, left a constituent in tears.

The constituent, identified as Paul Baidoo, was presented a Nissan Versa Saloon Car for being a long-serving Patriot and Polling Station Chairman of Kwabenya D/A School.

The car was presented on Thursday, a few days after the latter’s 70th birthday on September 6.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the moment, he eulogised Mr Baidoo for his hard work and dedication to the party over the years.

September 9, 2020. HON. SARAH ADWOA SAFO HONOURS ONE OF DOME-KWABENYA'S UNSUNG HEROES Earlier today, Chairman Robert Osei Bonsu, on my behalf presented a Nissan Versa Saloon Car to Mr Paul Baidoo, a long serving Patriot of Dome-Kwabenya NPP and Polling Station Chairman of Kwabenya D/A School. His commitment and loyalty to the NPP coupled with his long service and dedication to the constituency is highly commendable. His house has served as a meeting place and a haven for all patriotis within Kwabenya and its environs. Mr. Paul Baidoo has contributed immensely to the fortunes of the NPP in Dome-Kwabenya and Kwabenya as a community and this is a token of my appreciation for his long service to the party. On receiving the car, he noted that the presentation of the Car today is a perfect gift for his 70th Birthday which was on September 6.

