Award-winning rapper, Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, has stirred laughter on social media.

This follows a video of the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker talking about TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Kinaata appeared on a radio interview on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The host asked Kinaata to disclose what he was going to do if he ever found himself locked in a room with Delay with lights turned off.

In a very funny reaction, the Fante rapper disclosed that he was going get a torch to find his way out of the room.

“I will switch on a torch and find the entrance of the room,” he said amid big laughter from the host and others in the studio.

Kofi Kinaata reveals what he’ll do when they lock him in the same room with Delay and there’s light out

