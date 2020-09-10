Award-winning rapper, Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, has stirred laughter on social media.

This follows a video of the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker talking about TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Kinaata appeared on a radio interview on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The host asked Kinaata to disclose what he was going to do if he ever found himself locked in a room with Delay with lights turned off.

In a very funny reaction, the Fante rapper disclosed that he was going get a torch to find his way out of the room.

“I will switch on a torch and find the entrance of the room,” he said amid big laughter from the host and others in the studio.