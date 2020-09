Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has given her fans a treat by putting her breast on display.

In a recent photo by Delay, she was seen in a dress which exposed her breasts while relaxing in her car.

Also in the photo, a necklace was also spotted around her neck.

READ ALSO:

Captioning the picture, the screen goddess wrote: Media Thanos Baako Pe.

Her photo has since been attracting lots of comments from industry players.

Check it out: