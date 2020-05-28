Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has got fans talking with her latest photo.

She has released a new breathtaking photo on social media which has caught the attention of her fans.

In the photo, Delay was seen holding her chest as she flaunts her beautiful curvy body.

She also wore beautiful sunglasses with black trousers to bring out her curves.

From the photo, Delay appeared to be standing outside a shop while sporting a trimmed hairstyle.

Delay’s photo got her fans excited as they poured in their comments.

Check it out: