The Concerned Youth of Akwatia (CoYA) has denied claims by the Akwatia Development Association (AkDA) that its in disagreement with the appointment of Mr Enoch Baah as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Great Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Limited (GCDGL).

CoYA in a press release dated May 25, 2020, said it has complete confidence in the capabilities of Mr Enoch Baah.

The group went further to accuse AkDA of siding with Mr Obeng Darko, a former National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the area to circumvent Mr Baah’s appointment as the new CEO of the firm.

Read full details of the press release below: