Sprint legend Usain Bolt reportedly asked a British model to send him sensual pictures just two days before the birth of the Jamaican’s first child.

Bolt and his long-term lover Kasi Bennett welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, May 17, with the exciting announcement coming from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness took to social media to share the thrilling news with Bolt’s fans, sending his best wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” he said in a tweet.

However, it has now emerged that Bolt was messaging British model Shari Halliday as he awaited the arrival of his baby.

According to Shari, the Olympic gold medalist asked for sexy pics of her of which she obliged and sent two.

In her defense, the glamour girl claimed she had no idea the Jamaican sprinter was in a relationship until news of the birth of his daughter emerged.

The glamour girl says she was never aware Bolt was in another relationship with who he was expecting a child with.

“I feel like he should concentrate on his own family and don’t understand what he gets from texting other girls,” Shari was quoted saying according to The Sun.

“I was shocked when I found out he had become a dad as I did not know about his partner. I should do my research on people a bit more,” she added. Bolt and Bennett announced back in January that they were expecting a baby, with the Jamaican star posting a picture of them on a beach.