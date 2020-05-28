Former manager of musician eShun has finally found his voice after series of allegations leveled against him by the latter.

eShun mentioned in an interview her career was almost ruined by her ex-manager who was her fiance.

She also alleged she did not receive any penny from their dealings, adding her social media accounts were taken from her.

To eShun, since her ex-manager was the man of the house, she had no problem leaving him to her finances but only realised her mistakes after their relationship ended on a sour note.

However, reacting to eShun’s claim he took her social media accounts from her, ex-manager Stephen Mensah, explained he negotiated with the singer but she failed to play her part of the bargain.

“When I met eShun in 2015, I had to create an account I could handle for her. I did all the work, branded the page and invested $200 per month on her Instagram account alone.

“I gave her access to the Instagram page I created to manage her upon her request, I also demanded she paid something so I could use to defray some costs I incurred managing her but things didn’t go well,” he added.

Mr Mensah, in an interview with Happy FM, said posterity will reveal who the real culprit is.

“It is one of the casualties that happen in life. What do I do? Do I come and put the real issues out there, what will it do? Am I happy about the kind of things she said about me; no. So I will leave it to posterity. I believe in the God I serve and nature should deal with me,” he said painfully.