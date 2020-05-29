An old video of singer eShun has surfaced on social media where she was captured denying the fact that she was getting under the sheets with Stephen Mensah, her ex-manager.

In the interview, which took place on Accra-based FM station, Happy FM, eShun told the presenter blatantly that they were not dating.

When she was queried if Mr Mensah ever proposed to her, she denied saying it never happened.

Its not true he said he will marry me. We are not dating and we never did. I never dated Stephen. We worked for like five years and it was purely on professional basis, she said.

This comes as a surprise to many on social media because they cannot fathom the truth out of her latest allegation leveled against Mr Mensah where she said he abused her in their intimate relationship.

She further alleged that her ex-manager took all of her monies and left her stranded.

According to eShun, she thought they were close to being married, hence the decision to allow Mr Mensah to manage her financial account but she was disappointed in the end.