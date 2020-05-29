Pastor Elisha Malope of the Word of Jesus Prayer Ministry International was remanded into prison custody some weeks ago following some comments he passed about Rev. Obofour who is the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel.

Following his arrest, a lot of people have called on Rev. Obofour to temper justice with mercy and allow Pastor Elisha to have his freedom.

In a new twist to the story, Kumawood actress Naana Brown has added her voice to the story and begged Rev. Obofour to set him free from prison.

She continued that the preacher is now going mad in prison custody and she is finding out which injection he had probably been given that is making him behave in such a manner.

Ghpage further quoted the actress as saying the Bible talks about forgiveness and therefore doesn’t see the need for Rev. Obofour pressing charges against pastor Elisha.

She further questioned what Rev. Obofour stand to benefit if he wakes up one day to hear pastor Elisha has been abused in prison and has led to his death.