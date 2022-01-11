Check out eShun’s response after troll told her MzVee is better than her

Singer eShun’s maturity was put to test after a social media troll tried to compare her against her colleague singer MzVee.

The internet troll who goes by the name Helina Clottey told eShun she couldn’t compare herself to MzVee when it comes to fame and beauty.

She went ahead to say eShun should detach the “Queen” she has added to her name because she is not worth it.

But eShun surprisingly handled the troll on a peaceful note. She wrote: Unfortunately, some people might hate you for no reason. Well, in a handful of nuts, there could be a bad nut. We can only take it lightly regardless.

#Ronaldo is out on all Digital platforms. Keep streaming and supporting. Thank you!!, her post read.

Helina Clottey initially wrote: Queen my foot… U are queen to your youth not to everyone… MzVee is our queen

She also took advantage of the situation to also promote her new single dubbed Ronaldo.

