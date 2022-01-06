Players in the music industry are mourning the death of US-based Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Scizo.

The artiste who is popularly known for his dexterity in rapping in the Ga dialect was known outside music circles as Joseph Kwame Sogli.

At his peak, Scizo entertained Ghanaians with hit songs such as ‘K3 Shika L3’, ‘1 Stone’ among others mostly under Hammer of The Last Two.

Scizo is reported to have passed on after a short illness in Las Vegas Nevada in the United States where he has been living over the past years.

He has collaborated with other Ghanaian acts including Kwabena Kwabena, Shatta Wale, Tinny and Sarkodie.

Colleague artists and friends have expressed their condolences following his demise.

Fas3333 our joint got shelved..Nothing but love..You believed in me before the world heard it…Rest well Soldier #Scizo pic.twitter.com/u5fA1vRV0M — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) January 5, 2022

Scizo from Bless Da Mic days. his tone of his voice when he speaks and how eloquent his ga was! my guy, rest well! 🕊️ — Tombolo🖤 (@MutomboDaPoet) January 5, 2022

Oh Scizo ! Rastaman throw one stone — DJ SLY (@IamDjsly) January 5, 2022