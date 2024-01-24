Award-winning Ghanaian music act, MzVee, has introduced her first ever picture book titled ‘Natural Me’ for children aged 4–8 years.

The picture book, according to MzVee, is “an ode to young girls on their journey to self-empowerment, sisterhood, and embracing their natural selves”.

It also celebrates beauty and inspires positive self-love among young readers.

‘Natural me’ features charming watercolor illustrations by illustrator Lisbeth Checo.

The book is currently available on most of the major bookstores around the world, including Amazon and others – MzVee announced in a social media post.

See post below:

READ ALSO: