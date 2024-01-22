The Recording Academy announced that Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy will be performing at this year’s Grammy award ceremony.

The event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US February 4th, 2024.

The ‘African Giant’ will be joining the star-studded performers lineup, including artistes such as Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Burna Boy’s inclusion marks the second African artiste to perform on the prestigious stage after veteran Beninese, Angelique Kidjo performed in 2020.

Burna Boy has been nominated in four categories in the 2024 Grammy Award– Best Global Music Album (I Told Them), the inaugural Best African Music Performance (City Boys), Best Global Music Performance (Alone), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Sittin’ On Top Of The World).

