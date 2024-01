First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has visited the exhibition of the one-year-old, Ace-Liam attempting the Guinness World Record for the youngest artist.

The First Lady arrived at Ace-Liam’s exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra on January 19 to support the toddler. .

Ace-Liam commenced his record attempt on January 18 and will end on January 20, 2024.

Watch video below:

