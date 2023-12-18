In an audacious attempt to etch his name into the prestigious Guinness World Records (GWR), one-year-old Ghanaian, Ace Liam, is attempting to break a record as the Youngest Artist in the world.

Ace, the young painting prodigy, embarked on this remarkable journey under the guidance of his mother, Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, a visual artist herself.

This unique venture began when Chantelle discovered the specific category in the Guinness World Records, noting that the record had remained unbroken for over two decades, last achieved by a 3-year-old artist.

Confident of her son’s artistic prowess, Chantelle said she filed an application which took about five months for the GWR to approve the attempt.

In an interview with Joy News, she revealed Ace’s creative journey began at just six months old and he has since had an impressive knack for colors and painting.

She revealed that, Ace began painting on larger canvas and his earlier pieces were crafted utilizing not just his hands, but his entire body movements.

Ace’s portfolio already boasts an impressive collection of 12 paintings, with his 13th creation currently in progress.

However, just nine of this paintings would be featured on the exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology, scheduled from December 15 to January 21..

The Guinness World Records guideline is that Ace must organize an exhibition and sell his artworks, not necessarily do a live painting.

However, behind-the-scenes footages of the creation of his artworks must be uploaded on his social media with handle ace_liam_paints.

Also, a receipt of all subsequent sales from the exhibition must be submitted to GWR for the attempt’s validation.

Inspired by Ace’s impressive talent, Chantelle said she has made a substantial financial investment of GH¢10,000, covering media coverage, art supplies and other expenses, all of which are also requirements by the GWR.

Currently, 7 out of Ace’s 9 artworks on display have been successfully sold, with just two more to go, to etch him the record.

Watch video below: