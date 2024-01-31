A Ghanaian English teacher, Mawena Benedictus is embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest reading marathon by an individual.

The 23-year-old will be reading for 216 hours approximately nine days from 24th March to 1st April this year.

In an interview on the official media sponsor, Joy Prime TV, Mawena said his motivation for undertaking the marathon is to cultivate reading habits among students.

“I’m embarking on my Guinness World Record attempt to instill a reading habit in students and encourage Ghanaian authors that there’s a future in the literary world,” he said.

The existing record for the longest marathon reading aloud is held by Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan), who accomplished a feat of 124 hours in Bursa, Turkey, from September 22 to 27, 2022.

Watch video below:

