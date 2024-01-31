Renowned Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has been nominated for the 55th National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

He has nominated for the “Best Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration” category.

Black Sherif’s nomination is for his contribution to the soundtrack of the box office hit film Creed III alongside Dreamville, Bas and featuring Kel-P.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards is slated for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The winners for the 55th NAACP awards will be revealed during the two–hour LIVE TV special, airing at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

Other African acts include: Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Asake, Libianca, Lojay, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, secured nods in the music categories. Ayo Edebiri, John Boyega, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Daniel Kaluuya, Lola Akinmade Åkerström received well-deserved nominations spanning Motion Picture, Literary, and Television categories.

