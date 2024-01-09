Celebrated artiste, Black Sherif marked the onset of his 22nd birthday in the company of his compatriot, Stonebwoy and other mutual friends.

To make his day special, Stonebwoy gave Blacko a warm welcome into his home, accompanied by the popping of champagne and serenade.

Beautiful moment as Black Sherif pay surprise visit to Stonebwoy in his house to celebrate his 22nd birthday. #January9th 🇬🇭🔥 pic.twitter.com/9DfWYgFG3Z — BhimNatives Ghana (@BhimNativesGh) January 9, 2024

The duo went on to have a recording session in Stonebwoy’s home studio.

In similar fashion, Rapperholic Sarkodie has also extended warm wishes to Blacko on social media, labelling him a rare gem who will attain international heights.

A gem 💎 was born today @blacksherif_ … Happy birthday international BLACKO 👑 pic.twitter.com/XDLjxj5Zjs — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 9, 2024

At just age 22, Black Sherif owes credit to 65 songs including features and singles and has attained a record of 31 major awards won.

This feat makes him one of the fastest-rising Ghanaian artistes with just four years in service.

Black Sherif has additionally releases an introspective piece in celebration of his 22nd birthday titled January 9.