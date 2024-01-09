Celebrated artiste, Black Sherif marked the onset of his 22nd birthday in the company of his compatriot, Stonebwoy and other mutual friends.
To make his day special, Stonebwoy gave Blacko a warm welcome into his home, accompanied by the popping of champagne and serenade.
The duo went on to have a recording session in Stonebwoy’s home studio.
In similar fashion, Rapperholic Sarkodie has also extended warm wishes to Blacko on social media, labelling him a rare gem who will attain international heights.
At just age 22, Black Sherif owes credit to 65 songs including features and singles and has attained a record of 31 major awards won.
This feat makes him one of the fastest-rising Ghanaian artistes with just four years in service.
Black Sherif has additionally releases an introspective piece in celebration of his 22nd birthday titled January 9.