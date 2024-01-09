BET Award-winning Ghanaian sensation, Black Sherif has unveiled his most reflective release yet, titled ‘January 9th, through his record label, RBA and Empire.

The song was released on his birthday, 9th January, 2023.

The song explores his personal experiences, emotions, and perspectives on a poignant journey through the artist’s musical evolution.

Sharing the inspiration behind the record, Black Sherif revealed “The number nine has become so significant to me ever since I got to know my birthday. I have fully grasped its meaning and share in the strongest conviction that the number 9 is my luckiest manifestation.”

The 22-year-old continuously hints at the release of his sophomore album, which is due this year, to his fans on his social media platforms. Adjudged the second most streamed artiste globally on Audiomack in 2023.

Since the release of his debut album in 2022, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices.