One-year-old, Ace-Liam has commenced his journey of attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the youngest male artist.

Ace-Liam’s record attempt is underway at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra from today, January 18 to January 20, 2024.

The event will go on from 12 noon to 5:pm each day and will be aired live on Joy Prime TV.

Watch livestream below: