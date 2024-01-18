The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has emerged as the trailblazer, becoming the first and only public university on the African continent to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree program in Herbal Medicine (BHM).

This pioneering initiative marks a significant leap forward for KNUST, solidifying its reputation as a leading institution at the forefront of innovative academic excellence.

With a competitive cut-off point of 13, the BHM program is set to attract students passionate about exploring the diverse and age-old field of herbal medicine.

The mantra is “For every human illness somewhere in the world, there exists a plant which is the cure”.

The BHM program is part of hundreds of medical courses offered at KNUST, contributing to the institution’s comprehensive approach to healthcare education.

The course is poised to not only explore the rich heritage of traditional medicine but also contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the integration of herbal remedies into mainstream healthcare practices.