Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has urged the Black Stars to do everything possible to win their game against Egypt.

The SoS message has become necessary because Nana Oduro believes Ghanaians will not forgive the team if they lose.

“I know Ghanaians will not forgive them; forgive us if we don’t win today’s game and go to the next stage no Ghanaians will not forgive us,” he stated.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, he admonished the team to secure a win for Ghanaians as compensation for the Cape Verde defeat.

“They should take Ghanaians into consideration and look at the pains of the tax payers and then play for them. They should not play or die for themselves but for Ghanaians.

If they are doing something and its not going well, they should look back and remember; there are over 30 million Ghanaians at home watching and ask what will they say,” he appealed.

Ghana will face the record champions in their second Group B game in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later tonight at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opener on Sunday, Chris Hughton and his charges must record a win against the North African country to keep their chances of ending their 42-year trophy drought alive.

