Popular political campaign song, “John 3:16,” took center stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on Wednesday night during the match between Zambia and DR Congo.

Originally crafted for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 general elections, the song resonated with fans at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

The title of the song, inspired by a popular scripture in the Bible, led to various interpretations, with many connecting it to Mahama as Ghana’s savior, drawing parallels to the biblical portrayal of Jesus as the savior of the world.

The name “John” is first name of the then President, while the numbers “3:16” symbolized Mahama’s position on the ballot paper in the 2016 elections.

The song became popular after Mr. Mahama lost the elections.

Watch video:

You won't believe what the DJ at Stade Laurent Pokou was playing after 🇿🇲🇨🇩.



This guy (John 3:16⛱) 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/up7bXJnFjN — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 17, 2024

