The CEO of Global Leadership Consulting and founder of Daystar Christian Centre-Nigeria, Dr. Sam Adeyemi has urged African leaders to seek the good in others and prioritise African citizens in everything they do.

He explained that, when leaders begin to place value on the life of an African and places them first, they will implement policies and programmes that will benefit all without discrimination.

“Africa’s problem is not finance, Africa is where it is because most leaders do not place enough value on human life,” he lamented.

Dr. Adeyemi said “Most African leaders do not believe that the average African deserve better and that’s why its development is slow and often discriminatory”.

Speaking at the 2024 Jospong Leadership Conference on the topic “Inclusive Leadership” on Tuesday January 15, 2024 at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoah Fetteh, Dr. Adeyemi urged African leaders to love without discrimination.

“Africa’s problem is not money but lack of love,” he emphasized.

He mentioned that, one of the characteristics of an inclusive leader is one who cares for others.

“Love is the essence of inclusive leadership in the relationship of a leader-follower since it remains the foundation n delivers solid business results,” he stressed.

He said as an African, he understands the many things that divide the continent and practically incapacitate its capacity to innovate, create and take its rightful place in the world.

“Let’s treat every man with the same dignity,” he therefore challenged African leaders.

Touching on the characteristics of a great leader, he noted that leaders must be willing to admit weakness.

He said “leaders are not perfect, and admitting mistakes rather builds trust in the followers”.

He commended the Jospong Group for organising such conference for its staff.

“It seem normal but it’s absolutely phenomenal for an African institution to organise leadership conference for its staff,” he lauded the company.

Mr. Edward Ato Sarpong, a business and leadership consultant, taking his turn to speak at the conference, identified five enablers to make change happened in any given society.

Using the ‘APPLE’ analogy (Anger, Pressure, Possibilities, Learning and lessons and Environment) he noted that before change could happen, the change seekers must be angry and must exert pressure to see a change.

He advised management of the Jospong Group to create the enabling environment that encourages positive change.

“An organisation is doomed if change only comes from the top,” he advised.

The 11th edition of the Jospong Leadership Conference drew participants mainly leaders and staff both of the Jospong Group of Companies. Others also joined online from across the country.

The theme for the 2024 Leadership Conference, “Driving Business Excellence through Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment,” was unveiled, with a clear message that innovation is crucial for achieving the Group’s vision of becoming a leading business in Africa.

The Jospong Academy’s role in designing innovative learning programmes has been critical to the growth of the conglomerate.