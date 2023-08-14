– Subsidiaries and executives of the Jospong Group of Companies in a remarkable celebration of exceptional leadership and entrepreneurship have been honored with distinguished titles winning about 12 awards at the just ended 3rd edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA 2023).

Led by Dredge Masters Ltd. who won two awards on the night, the other subsidiaries won an award each.

The Managing Director of Dredge Masters Ltd, Captain Ansar Ahmed Khan, received the prestigious Dredging Industry Leadership Award, while the deputy CEO Samuel Borquaye, received the enviable Top 10 Transformational Deputy CEO Leadership Award.

Receiving the award Captain Ansar Ahmed Khan, expressed appreciation of Dredge Masters’ contribution to solving the perennial flooding of the capital city, adding that “Dredge Masters is making a positive and tangible impact in addressing the pressing challenges associated with flooding in the capital city”.

Other awards won by the Group on the night were Procurement and Supply Chain Business Leaders, Hannah Boohemaa Otu, (Head Supply Chain, Jospong Group of Companies), Impactful Emerging Business of the Year – Medical Waste Services Ltd, and Top 20 Influential HR Business Leader in Ghana – Collins Kofi Frimpong (Group Head, Human Capital- Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies.

The rest are Outstanding Business Leader of the Year (Logistics) – Mr. Alex Atakora-Chief Operating Officer, Technical and Logistics Cluster of the Jospong Group, Innovative Port Services Provider, Amaris Terminal, Outstanding Business Impact Award – Ing. Senam Tengey, Excellence in Change Management Strategy Award – Zoomlion Ghana Limited HR Team, Impactful Emerging Business of the Year – Medical Waste Service Limited.

The colourful ceremony took place on Friday, 4th August 2023, at the esteemed La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, under the theme “Transformational Leadership; Passion, Vision & Strategic Management for Development.”

The NGBLA Awards celebrated leaders across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, encompassing Energy, Finance, Manufacturing, Trade, Transport, Education, Agri-business, logistics, and telecommunications, among others.

The event also highlighted the significant contributions of social entrepreneurs and individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on others through their charitable causes.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a distinguished, C-level high-impact, economic development and strategic leadership awards program, created by the Governance & Business Boardroom, which aims to champion and celebrate good corporate governance, outstanding leadership, economic empowerment, and job creation in Ghana.

The event recognizes and honours top CEOs, Board chairs, procurement leaders, HR leaders, business executives, companies, and organizations that exemplify excellence in their respective fields.

The criteria for selecting the CEO of the Year at the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards were rigorous, encompassing Visionary Leadership, Strategic Planning, Innovation and Creativity, Financial Performance, Corporate Social Responsibility, Industry Impact, and Personal Integrity.