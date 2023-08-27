The Financial Controller for the Environmental & Sanitation Cluster of Jospong Group of Companies, Mrs. Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo has been honoured by the National Business Honours at a spectacular event in Accra.

She received the Excellence In Leadership Award in recognition of her exemplary leadership skills, relentless efforts, and her contribution to the growth of corporate governance in the country.

Receiving the awards, Mrs. Okpoti-Paulo, who also doubles as the Finance Director for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, was confident the recognition will motivate not just her but other female executives to excel in their chosen career, “knowing that whatever they do in their small office someone somewhere has seen them and will reward them in due course”.

Other awards won by the Group on the night are Excellence in Leadership of the Year (Printing Services) Jacqueline Afful from Appointed Time Printing Press, Outstanding Printing Company of the Year – Appointed Time Printing Press, National Hospitality Company of the Year – AH Hotel and Conference and National Business Hero of the Year – AH Hotel & Conference.

The rest are National Business Hero of the Year -AH Hotel &Conference, Transformational Company of the Year – Dredge Masters and Excellence in Leadership Award of the Year (Environment Sustainability) – Captain Ansar Ahmed

The 3rd edition of the National Business Honours took place on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, under the theme “Navigating uncertain Times; Empowering Businesses for a Resilient Future.”

The National Business Honours seeks to recognize companies and individuals for their visionary leadership, trade skills, resilience, innovation towards business growth and sustainability, market development, and overall business competitiveness.

As a high-level public- private award, the National Business Honours provides a unique platform for government to deepen their strategic relationship with the business community, including CEOs, Board of Directors, and investors for national development.

The National Business Honours is a C-level, high-impact, economic empowerment, and leadership awards program developed by Global Ovations to champion business growth, economic empowerment, and job creation in Ghana. With the business community at heart and Ghana’s future in mind, the National Business Honours is committed to promoting professionalism and high standard of operation among sector players across the country.

The National Business Honours is a climax to the National Business Week 2023. The National Business Week highlights the critical growth enablers that will ensure business continuity and drive momentum across all Industries in the future. It also provides an opportunity for commercial entities to exhibit their organizations, products and services.