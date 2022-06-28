Sensational Ghanaian highlife singer, Akosua Agyapong, has showered dancehall and afropop singer, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as Mzvee, with praises.

According to her, Mzvee is a humble and respectful lady.

“Mzvee is respectful and down to earth,” she said.

Speaking on Badwam Ahosepe on Adom TV, she stated that Mzvee is one person she does not normally hear bad things about.

“She is someone you won’t hear anyone tagging her as a bad person even though there are a lot of issues tagged to other musicians,” she noted.

“She is always at her corner,” Akosua Agyapong added.

Elaborating on how respectful Mzvee is, she said “the way she talks to me when she calls me shows she is a respectful lady so I just love her”.

“Me being here today, even if I was somewhere I would excuse myself to join her at her album launch,” she further indicated.

