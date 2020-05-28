Songstress, eShun has finally opened up on her sudden disappearance from the limelight after winning several hearts with her music blaming it on a wrong move.

According to her, she was dating her manager known as Stephen Mensah and when things got sour, she had to leave to save her life.

She noted that there are claims that she was signed by Stephen for five years; claims she has since debunked and challenged him to provide evidence.

eShun who was speaking to Zionfelix said that they were working together so they could build their family on the funds that they made together.

“I met Stephen as everyone meets his/her lover and when we met, he said I’ve been to reality shows and others so he will help so that we can both build a family together. There was no contractual agreement between us and if he claims to have signed any contract, he should bring proof.”

She indicated that all her performances and monies she made from her craft were paid to Stephen Mensah but she never received a share of those monies because she thought she was working with her husband to be.