Singer eShun has released a new video on her Instagram page to motivate women who are living in abusive relationships to take action for their freedom.

According to her, some women condone abusive men because of their children, which shouldn’t be the case.

I had two options; endure or leave. Some women stay in abusive relationships, especially because of their children, sometimes because of what others will say. Then we die. I opted to leave.

Hello #Queens no amount of investment is worth your life… This song is for YOU! #Handcuff, she said.

eShun has been in the news after she ‘exposed’ her ex-manager and lover, Mr Stephen Mensah, for allegedly abusing her.

Listen to eShun sing her new song below: