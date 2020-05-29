A cheating husband has really had it the bitter way from a scorned wife who found him in the company of a ‘side chic’.

The cheating husband and his mistress were having the time of their lives in a crowded restaurant when his wife suddenly walked in.

The mistress looked on perplexed when questions about the marital status of her lover kept escaping from the lips of the wedded wife.

The side chic’s reply, which was in the negative, angered the wife who revealed her husband is fond of having extra marital affairs.

“Calm down” is all the guilty husband managed to say before series of hefty slaps landed on his cheeks.

Unsatisfied by her revenge, the wife poured a bowl of soup on her husband before walking out of the restaurant without uttering a single word to the staff who tried to calm her down.