Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere has eulogized Manhyia Palace for retaining Dr Kwame Kyei on the newly constituted Asante Kotoko board.

Owner and life financier of the club, Otumfou Osei Tutu II on Thursday named a new nine-member board for the club.

The board has been tasked to rebuild the club for commercial purposes and restore the pride of the club.

Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Keame Kyei has been named as the Board Chairman.

He will be assisted by Mr Jude Arthur in the Vice-Chairman position.

The other people on the board are Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamine, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffour Kwame Kusi.

Despite criticism by the supporters front, Jerome beleives the astute businessman has served the club with a good heart and therefore deserves to retain his position.

“We have to be honest with ourselves. Looking at the work Dr Kwame Kyei has done for the club, he deserves to retain his position at the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has single-handedly run the club with his money and I think he must be praised for his good works.

“He has served the club in a good manner and giving him another opportunity is a right call.

“If we want him out, then we should refund his money. You cannot be ungrateful Dr Kyei looking that the job he has done for the club.

The astute journalist also implored the new board to structure the finance of the club and purchase players who can help the club to achieve.

“I think the board must structure the finance of the club properly and get more corporates sponsorships. If not, then it will still be a one-man show.

“Purchasing of players must be well done. Get in players who can help Kotoko achieve more. If these things are done, the club will return to where it belongs to,” he added.