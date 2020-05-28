A 77-year-old man, who allegedly hacked his nephew to death at Apinkra in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region, has been remanded into two weeks police custody.

The deceased, Yaw Owusu, is said to have been murdered in his sleep a few days after he had a scuffle with his uncle, Kofi Asamoah, the suspect.

The presiding judge remanded the suspect after the police prosecutor pleaded for a time extension to conclude investigations.

MORE:

Meanwhile, he is set to re-appear before the Kuntenase District court on June 11, 2020.