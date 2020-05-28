Neymar’s mum Nadine Goncalves appears to have reunited with his 23-year-old boy lover Tiago Ramos according to reports in Brazil.

The 52-year-old mother of the Paris Saint Germain superstar dumped her younger lover following claims that he has been involved in a few men before her.

SunSport reports that Nadine had been a victim of domestic violence from a former flame of Tiago.

Sometime this month, a 44-year-old woman named Rita Cumplido disclosed that the 23-year-old had left her with an “enormous bruise” after striking her.

The assistant shot attendant granted an interview saying that Tiago “beat her out of jealousy and transformed when he was drunk.”

Cumplido added: “He hit me so hard he left me with a black eye and an enormous bruise on my head.”

Following her bitter experience, she took the matter to the police and they issued a restraining order against Tiago.

Meanwhile, Neymar seems indifferent about the relationship between his mum and a boy he is older than with about five years.

Neymar’s 52-year old mum is now dating a 22-year old lad after splitting from her husband. That means Neymar’s stepdad is 6-years younger than him. 🇧🇷😂 pic.twitter.com/mTbWQprpdq — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 12, 2020

In addition, Nadine is said to have paid for a luxurious apartment for him to facilitate their closeness in Sao Paolo. Tiago had been linked with a romantic affair with Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before graduating to dating the player’s mum.

The former Barcelona winger was said to have thrown his weight behind the couple after his mother flaunted their love on pages of social media.

Nadine posted a picture of herself cuddling up to Tiago alongside the caption: “The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it…”

And the PSG attacker commented: “Be happy mom – Love you”.