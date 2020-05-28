Popular Nigerian actress, Stella Damascus, is hopeful the cure for the deadly coronavirus will emanate from the African continent.

In a post to celebrate Africa as the continent marks African Union Day, she revealed how proud she was that people are still thriving despite the pandemic.

She urged Africans to be hopeful as their fight towards eradicating the novel virus is not far from reality.

Religion, politics and language difference, she advised, should not breed any disunity among the black race.